Update On Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Collision Residency In Arlington

This summer will see AEW taking residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the company builds towards All In London on August 25. A total of five episodes of "AEW Collision," one episode of "AEW Rampage," two sets of ROH tapings, and the annual ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will all take place in the state of the art facility in a stretch of shows that sees AEW trialing something the company hasn't attempted before.

Advertisement

The first set of tickets for the "Path to All In Summer Series" went on sale on June 6, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter giving an update on the first week of sales. Meltzer stated that a total of 472 tickets were sold for the first episode of "AEW Collision" on July 20, 565 for the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, and 701 for the July 27 edition with less than a month to go before showtime. Looking at the figures, Meltzer acknowledged that the residency was an experiment for AEW, but that the news wasn't anything to shout about as many companies (besides CMLL who run Arena Mexico weekly) are never going to maintain as much interest on a regular basis.

Meltzer claimed that the Esports Stadium will be scaled to open 1,333 seats, a slight increase from the 1,290 Brandon Thurston originally reported, but if week one doesn't generate a lot of interest, Meltzer can only imagine how things will go as the weeks go on. AEW will reportedly need to sell approximately 5,000 tickets across the four week period in order to cover the cost of running the venue, while continuing to tour around the United States as "Dynamite" will travel from city to city at the same time as the residency.

Advertisement