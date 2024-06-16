Damian Priest Provides Health Update Following WWE Clash At The Castle

Thanks to the help of a crafty CM Punk, Damian Priest retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the 2024 Clash at the Castle premium live event. Coming out of the match, though, Priest was seen limping, leading to concerns of a potential foot or leg injury. On the Clash at the Castle post-show press conference, Priest provided an update on his health.

"[My ankle] feels like trash right now," Priest said. "I didn't even go to medical yet so I could do this, talk to you guys, and answer your questions, so you're all welcome. Docs will check it out but, I mean, I ain't going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre with one foot, so I'm pretty sure I'm all good to go."

Worries of a possible injury emerged when Priest seemingly attempted an over-the-top-rope dive onto his challenger, Drew McIntyre. Upon charging towards McIntyre, Priest's right leg slipped between the middle and top ropes, causing him to then topple over with his foot entangled between the now twisted ropes. An alert McIntyre quickly arose from the outside floor to help the referee free the Judgment Day member from precarious position, before nailing him with a series of chops.

Later in the match, an opportune CM Punk rushed down to the ring under the guise of a WWE referee as the original official lay dazed at ringside. This move ultimately played into the favor of Priest, who subsequently struck a distracted McIntyre with a South of Heaven for the win.

