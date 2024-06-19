WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses When Retirement Began For Him

WWE legend Kevin Nash has discussed when he decided to hang up his wrestling boots, and what prompted him to make the decision.

The wrestling industry is now seeing more performers competing in their '50s and '60s, but Nash wasn't keen to prolong his career. Speaking on his show "Kliq This," Kevin Nash — who recently featured in the docuseries "Who Killed WCW?" – discussed his own retirement.

"Retirement to me was when I was 40 because I knew at 40-ish, maybe 45, I knew I basically had enough money," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed.

Nash said that he lives in the same house he has been in for decades, having paid it off in 1996 heeding advice from Chief Jay Strongbow: find a place you can settle down in. He said that owning the house provided security and freedom; even in the worst-case scenario, he was living on the ocean.

"I planned to stop at 45 but I wanted to continue to do film, but I knew that, that was so sporadic," Nash went on. "I wanted to have ... I think it was set for like $180,000 a year to live off of."

When asked why he continued to work past that age, the former WWE Champion passionately mentioned the Detroit work ethic instilled in him, and that he had a drive to continue working. "Big Daddy Cool" wrestled his last WWE match at 52 years old in December 2011, with his final career match being for the independent promotion Big Time Wrestling in August 2018 at 59 years of age, winning the BTW Heavyweight Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.