Filmmakers Announce Documentary About AEW Star Swerve Strickland, Flash Garments

2024 has firmly been Swerve Strickland's year, with the AEW star cementing it as such when he captured the AEW World Championship back in April. But Strickland is looking to build up just as much equity outside of the ring, starting with an upcoming project involving a frequent collaborator and a couple of highly acclaimed filmmakers.

Advertisement

Deadline reports the partnership between Strickland and rapper Fresh Garments will be the subject of an upcoming documentary made by the Lucas Brothers (Kenny and Keith Lucas) and Mookie Thompson. A comedy duo, the Lucas Brothers are also known for co-writing and co-producing the 2021 film "Judas and the Black Messiah," which earned the duo Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay.

The documentary, currently untitled, will tell the story of Strickland and Garments' collaboration, from its beginnings following Strickland's release from WWE in 2021 and Garments' disassociation with Kanye West to their work on Strickland's AEW theme song, which is credited for helping put Swerve on his path to the World Title. No release date was announced at this time.

Advertisement

"Flash Garments and I were introduced to one another at very interesting times in our lives," Strickland said in a statement. "We knew we were meant to make history with one another by collaborating hip hop and pro wrestling on a different level. The Lucas brothers captured it in the best light possible."

"As lifelong fans of hip-hop and wrestling, we were instantly captivated by Swerve and Flash's groundbreaking work in AEW," the Lucas Brothers said. "In an era where the media often portrays black men in conflict, their partnership is a beautiful example of the incredible things that can happen when African American men work together. We believe their story needs to be told."