Former WWE Star Mideon Recalls Asking Out Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE star Dennis Knight perhaps enjoyed more years of employment with the WWE than one might predict, thanks to his association with The Undertaker's close group of friends known as the Bone Street Krew. First coming over from WCW in 1995 as hog farmer Phineas I. Godwin, Knight later transitioned into a darker character called Mideon, serving as one of Undertaker's disciples. Knight is mostly removed from wrestling and now works as a chef in Clearwater, Florida, but found the time to appear on "The False Finish" podcast, where he dropped a somewhat juicy bombshell: he alleges he was the first wrestler to ask Stephanie McMahon out on a date.

"I was the first person to ask Stephanie McMahon out. Oh my God, was I in love with her," Knight said. "Not long after I first got there ... Asked her out [to] go see a movie. She's like, 'Oh, well, my dad won't let me date wrestlers or anything.' You know, year or two later with Hunter and all that. Couldn't be a better couple, though. I don't know what their life together's like, but I love them both. Saw her at the Hall of Fame, and just gave her a giant hug. I love them, they're nice." The former fanny pack-wearing star once known as "Naked Mideon" praised the entire McMahon family, claiming his experiences with Vince were always positive despite the recent allegations against him.

"All I can do is react to how they've all treated me ... I love Vince, he's one of the smartest, most — a billionaire, you know what I mean? From nothing. That's all I can really say about Vince." Knight has largely stayed away from WWE cameras, though he did make an appearance in 2020 for a BSK reunion during Undertaker's "Final Farewell" at Survivor Series.

