The Undertaker Discusses Prospect Of John Cena Getting Another Title Run In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has provided his thoughts on if 16-time World Champion John Cena will get another opportunity to have a title run before he retires. Cena's most recent title win was in 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, however his reign would be cut short inside the Elimination Chamber just 14 days later when he lost the title to Bray Wyatt, starting Wyatt's first world title run.

On "Six Feet Under," Undertaker liked the idea of Cena having one last run as champion, and also stated that if WWE showed interest in putting the belt back on the 47-year old, he's more than earned that opportunity. "I think it probably depends on him, whether you know he has the time, he obviously deserves it but I think it basically it just depends on him ... I mean he's put a lot into it and I think whatever he wants to do."

"The Deadman" also mentioned that another title run for Cena would only be feasible if he's on a full-time schedule, explaining that he would not necessarily need to wrestle every week, but should be in attendance. Cena's most recent WWE appearance was on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40, where he teamed with Awesome Truth to defeat Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

