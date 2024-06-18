Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Return Of Uncle Howdy, Wyatt Sicks Debut On WWE Raw

During last night's "WWE Raw," the highly anticipated debut of the Wyatt Sicks finally happened after many teases and online fan theories. In a show of power, the faction laid out many WWE stars, with emphasis put on a bloody Chad Gable. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer assessed the faction's debut, and what the attack could mean for the stars involved. Meltzer pointed out how excited the crowd clearly was about the segment, but expressed his concerns with it. "They murdered everybody, but the thing is, what happens when they have to wrestle?"

Supernatural characters like Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker often have to "no-sell" moves, which Meltzer explained could lead to complications with the booking of all five of the stars. "These guys have to be Supermen. And so many of them, and everything, doing the no sell thing. I mean, does that mean Nikki Cross is going to turn into — remember when Alexa Bliss had that superhuman strength for a while?"

Continuing on the topic of the faction's booking, Meltzer suggested that Jey Uso might just be the first major feud the faction will face due to the positioning of their debut on the card, and how his entrance has also included lights like Wyatt's always did. "I can see it now, it's really obvious. But you know, It's like I guess the big feud would be Jey Uso because Jey was doing the Bray Wyatt entrance?"

