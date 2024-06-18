WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Recalls Awkward AEW Meeting With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently shared a story about a meeting he set up between AEW President Tony Khan and indie wrestling star Matt Cardona that did not go as "The American Nightmare" expected. In 2020, Rhodes had aspirations of bringing Cardona to AEW for a few shows to be his "best friend" in a storyline on TV. The "Deathmatch King" had parted ways with WWE at that point, and Rhodes saw no issues scheduling a meeting to pitch the idea of an onscreen relationship.

However, Rhodes made the mistake of scheduling the meeting after an AEW taping backstage instead of an office or in a boardroom, which meant Cardona's meeting with Khan was in front of the entire roster. Speaking on "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" with Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling, Rhodes explained how embarrassed he was that the meeting was in public, but also was stunned when he heard what Cardona said to Khan.

"This is how the conversation opened up and if I could have taken a freaking back bump on the cement, I would have taken a back bump it was so shocking. Tony starts talking and before long, Matt goes well let me stop you right there ... I want you to know, that I don't want to be here to be "Cody's friend". I want you to know that I wouldn't be caught dead wearing a Nightmare family jacket. This is happening in real time to me, and this is the guy I suggested come in as my best friend." Cardona also admitted to Rhodes that he did think the meeting would be in private beforehand, and was shocked when he met with Khan in front of several AEW stars.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.