Matt Cardona Pitches Title Match With This AEW Star

Three years ago, Jon Moxley dethroned then GCW World Champion Matt Cardona in less than two minutes, completely catching the former GCW World Champion off guard and shocking the audience in attendance. Moxley went on to hold the title for 399 days where he'd eventually be defeated by Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club 2022. Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Cardona went into detail about deserving another shot at Moxley, now that Moxley holds the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"It was supposed to be my night but then Jon Moxley came out and screwed me, it was the Chicago screw job and I have never, ever gotten a rematch for that GCW title," Cardona complained. "I think it's only fair that when I return he gives me an opportunity. Maybe we do it in AEW, maybe we do it in GCW, maybe do it in the Tokyo Dome, I think that's a big money match. Matt Cardona, John Moxley, IWGP World Heavyweight title."

Cardona is currently fulfilling his new role as the GCW General Manager while he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered last April. Moxley's next challenger for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has already been announced, as Moxley will face former champion Tetsuya Naito at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3, a rematch from NJPW Windy City Riot where Moxley won the title in the first place.

