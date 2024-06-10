Jon Moxley IWGP World Title Defense Officially Announced For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley's reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been fraught with challenges from House of Torture's Ren Narita, protege Shota Umino, Don Callis Family member Powerhouse Hobbs, and House of Torture's EVIL. But with all those names now scenery in Moxley's rear windshield, the Blackpool Combat Club member is in need of a challenger for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, and it seems he'll get one from the man he dethroned to win the title in the first place.

Advertisement

On X Monday afternoon, AEW announced that Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against none other than Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door. Those who watched NJPW Dominion on Sunday morning will not be bamboozled by the news, as Naito, fresh off a win over Callum Newman, confronted Moxley after he defeated EVIL, making his intentions to regain the championship clear.

#AEW x #NJPW #ForbiddenDoor

Sunday, June 30 | Long Island, NY

8e/5p LIVE on PPV IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito After successfully defeating @151012EVIL at #NJDominion, IWGP World Heavyweight Champ @JonMoxley takes on the former champion, @s_d_naito! pic.twitter.com/ScjuJYjczg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024

Advertisement

OFFICIAL At Forbidden Door on June 30, Tetsuya Naito will challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley! #Forbiddendoor TICKETShttps://t.co/95RstThwVC#NJPWxAEW pic.twitter.com/Z8iqOk23OZ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 10, 2024

As noted, Moxley and Naito's Forbidden Door collision will be the second time the two have faced off in 2024, following Moxley defeating Naito to win the gold at Windy City Riot in Chicago back in April. The victory made Moxley the first man in history to have held the AEW, WWE, and IWGP World Championships, while also ending Naito's first World Heavyweight Title reign, and 4th World Title reign overall, at 99 days, following his victory of SANADA at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

With the announcement, Moxley vs. Naito becomes the 6th match officially announced for Forbidden Door, joining Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa, Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and a ladder match to determine the new AEW TNT Champion. Though not yet official, NJPW World TV Champion Jeff Cobb has also issued a challenge for Forbidden Door against any AEW star.