ROH Champion Qualifies For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Ladder Match

The AEW TNT Championship will be on the line at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30 in a four-way ladder match. The match was signed by Christopher Daniels at the request of AEW President Tony Khan after Adam Copeland was forced to vacate the title after suffering a fractured tibia at Double or Nothing.

Konosuke Takeshita was the first man to qualify as he defeated Penta El Zero Miedo on the May 31 edition of "AEW Rampage," and he will be joined the current ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, who successfully qualified for the Forbidden Door ladder match after defeating Brian Cage on the June 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Takeshita and Don Callis were watching on from the crowd to scout whoever came out on top, and it's safe to say that The Alpha will have his hands full now that the Master of Redneck Kung Fu has qualified for Forbidden Door.

Briscoe is yet to hold a championship in All Elite Wrestling, but is one of the most successful performers in Ring of Honor history as he has 13 ROH Tag Team Championship reigns with his late brother Jay and a stint with the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships to go with his ROH World Championship that he beat Eddie Kingston for at Supercard of Honor.

The final two qualifiers have yet to be announced, but one man who will eyeing up the match is Jack Perry. The former FTW Champion was originally going to be handed the TNT Championship by The Young Bucks following Copeland's injury, which prompted Daniels to interrupt and set up the ladder match for Forbidden Door. However, given Perry's association with the AEW EVP's, there is every chance he can find a way into the bout between now and June 30, even if he loses or isn't even involved in a qualifying match.