Bully Ray Weighs In On WWE Feud Between CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley has provided his thoughts on the lengthy feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, revealing where he believes their initial match will take place, and claiming that their story doesn't need a title attached to it. Punk screwed McIntyre out of the World Heavyweight Championship once again this past weekend at Clash at the Castle, when he interfered wearing a referee shirt after the first official in the ring was taken out. "The Best In The World" stopped the count at two after McIntyre delivered a Claymore to Damian Priest, and then hit the Scotsman with a low blow.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully went into detail about the future of the storyline between McIntyre and Punk, stating that the feud is personal enough to not need the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. "It revolves around the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, it revolves around CM Punk screwing Drew McIntyre out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship not once but twice, but you don't need the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for this match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. Screwing him out of the championship has become so personal now that you don't need it, and I fully expect them to go into SummerSlam with a healthy CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre."

After once again failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, McIntyre quit on last night's edition of "WWE Raw," as he stormed out of the building while General Manager Adam Pearce and Head of Creative Triple H tried to reason with him.

