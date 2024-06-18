Kevin Kelly Discusses Backstage Atmosphere In AEW With Talent, Creative

In addition to Khan appearing in the media, Kelly took issue with other aspects of how Khan runs AEW. Bischoff asked his guest to elaborate on wrestlers' morale backstage, and Kelly described a dysfunctional environment that includes performers not learning what they'll be doing on a show until just hours before. Meanwhile, others were brought to events only to find out they have nothing to do.

"There were a lot of people ... that weren't being used ... that had creative ideas but weren't getting through," Kelly continued. "So there would be a conga line outside of Tony's office, waiting to get in to see him."

That differs from WWE, as Kelly stated there would always be other people to speak with apart from Vince McMahon if a performer had an idea to share. According to the former commentator, the result in AEW was many of the talent losing their confidence and failing to gain traction with the audience.

The reasons for Kelly's firing were never officially confirmed. However, it is believed that he was let go after Kelly publicly called out fellow AEW commentator Ian Riccaboni for comments Riccaboni allegedly made in a private Discord server, which were later leaked on social media. In the comments, Riccaboni accused Kelly of promoting a documentary associated with the conspiracy theory known as "QAnon."

