WWE Star Nikki Cross Introduces Fans To Her New Family

Nikki Cross reintroduced herself alongside the "Wyatt Sicks" last night on "WWE Raw," where the group finally made their debut after countless QR codes and hidden messages that were teased over the last several months. At the end of the show they infiltrated backstage and gorilla position while attacking several WWE stars and crew members. Cross has now taken to social media to share photos of her new family, attaching screenshots of the destroyed backstage area, Bray Wyatt's infamous rocking chair, all members of the Wyatt Sicks, and herself crawling through the smoke on stage. "Did you meet my new family yet?"

Advertisement

Did you meet my new family yet? ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/DVXMNsoyE2 — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) June 18, 2024

The identities of the other members alongside Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross are presumably believed to be Erick Rowan, who is seen wearing the rabbit mask, Joe Gacy in the pig-shaped gas mask wearing a flannel, and Dexter Lumis, seen sporting a buzzard mask. It has yet to be revealed if there will be any further additions to the "Wyatt Sicks" going forward or if every member has already appeared.

Cross' last match prior to her appearance yesterday was on the November 6 "Raw," where she competed in a #1 Contendership Battle Royal for the WWE Women's World Title. It has yet to be announced what brand the "Wyatt Sicks" will officially be part of, so we'll have to wait until "WWE SmackDown" this Friday to see if they wreak havoc once again.

Advertisement