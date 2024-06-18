WWE Stars Reacts To Wyatt Sicks Debut, Uncle Howdy's Return On Raw

The Wyatt Sick6 finally debuted in the closing moments of last night's "WWE Raw," and the faction certainly made an immediate impact. Various WWE stars were shown laid out backstage before the group gathered together in the ring with Uncle Howdy at the center as the show went off the air.

In the hours following the group's first appearance together, many WWE performers took to X to share their thoughts on the chilling attack. "Yo, WTF!" wrote former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Similarly, WWE Women's Champion Bayley quoted the video of the Wyatt Sick6 debut with a simple, one-word response: "Wow."

Natalya, who may or may not become a free agent in the near future, had another brief reaction, sharing that the moment gave her goosebumps as she was watching, while "WWE SmackDown" star Indi Hartwell posted a pair of emojis expressing her fear at the clip. Other WWE performers, such as Karrion Kross, had more to say on the subject.

I hope this doesn't come off as insensitive but... I'm really happy about everything that happened yesterday. It's important to welcome strangers without preconceived notions and accept them for who they are authentically. Have a lovely day.

💀 #WWERaw — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) June 18, 2024

Ahead of his WWE Money in the Bank qualifying match announced for next week, Bronson Reed claimed that both of his scheduled opponents, Chad Gable and Braun Strowman, were taken out by the group. In light of that, Reed tagged "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce asking if he advanced to the Money in the Bank match automatically, though Pearce had not yet responded.

Additionally, there has been some social media activity from the members of the group themselves. That includes Nikki Cross introducing her "new family" in pictures, as well as others members of the group, such as the former Erick Rowan and Joe Gacy, posting cryptic videos of their characters to confirm their identities.