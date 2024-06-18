WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Felt Bad When He 'Bit Back' Against The Rock

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed that he felt bad when he initially used curse words and swore at The Rock on live television in the build up to WrestleMania 40, as "The American Nightmare" felt that he should remain a good example for kids watching wrestling at home. During Rock's transition into the "Final Boss" character, he often used curse words in segments or on social media to elevate his heel persona, giving the fans a taste of the Attitude Era. However, as the story between Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rock and Roman Reigns continued, Rhodes often refrained from using poor language in his babyface promos, but ultimately broke when taking a shot at "The Great One".

Speaking on "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast," Rhodes revealed how he actually prefers not to swear on TV, and is focused on being a good role model for kids watching him as Undisputed WWE Champion. "It changes everything, I don't want to curse. I felt bad when I finally bit back at Rock after just absolutely devouring us up with very you know non-PG stuff and he's the literal boss in addition to being the Final Boss so he can do that and I felt alright, if he can do it, I can do it too and I felt bad. I just want to set a good example for them."

Rhodes also mentioned John Cena as someone who he views as the perfect example for kids who have grown up watching wrestling, and aims to be as good of a role model for them as the 16-time World Champion.

