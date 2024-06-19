WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Hangs With Former TNA X Division Champ

Last week, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes informed WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams that his next challenger would be determined in a 25-man battle royal, in which members of "different" locker rooms were welcome to compete. As the partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling continues, many fans have speculated about the possibility of TNA stars appearing on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT." WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels further fueled this speculation with a photograph of himself and former TNA X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian.

"You just never know who will stop by #WWENXT," Michaels wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside an image of himself conversing with Kazarian while seemingly backstage at "NXT." Minutes after Michaels shared the image, Kazarian emerged as one of the two TNA representatives in the aforementioned battle royal. The other, of course, was former Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, who disappeared from competition nearly just as fast as he made his surprise appearance.

While Hendry's "NXT" experience was rather short-lived, Kazarian's yielded more successful results. The industry veteran fought his way to the final-four competitors before the match's eventual winner, Je'Von Evans, threw him out of the ring for an elimination.

Kazarian is no stranger to a WWE ring, as he wrestled for the company on a dozen occasions between 2000 and 2005. Kazarian's first WWE match took place in a dark match against Funaki in February 2000. Five years later, Kazarian competed in a series of bouts on "WWE Velocity," notably facing the likes of Paul London, Scotty 2 Hotty, and Nunzio.