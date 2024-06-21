AEW's Jim Ross Addresses Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart

Despite being in the same company for a handful of years, Jim Ross developed a strong friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, which he recently spoke about in detail.

Hart and Ross started their pro wrestling careers around the same time in the '70s, with the former joining Stampede Wrestling in 1976, and the latter at NWA Tri-State in 1974. The two worked together in the then-WWF between 1993 and 1997, where their friendship began, which Ross has spoken about fondly.

Advertisement

"We do talk, and I always enjoy either coming up with a reason to call him or him calling me. He always returns a call, always returns a text. I have great respect for Bret Hart; always did, always will," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "There's certain talents that you want to stay in touch with for various reasons; Bret's one of those guys. I don't ever want to lose contact with Bret Hart because I enjoy ... I feel better when I talk to him, just about the business in general or a funny story about Stu [Hart]."

Ross recalled filming vignettes for Hart at the Hart House in Calgary to promote his WrestleMania 12 Ironman match against Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship, and summarized their relationship. "I always get a big hug when I see him and that means a lot to me."

Advertisement

On JR's first night with WWE, he was on commentary for Hart's WWE Championship defense against Yokozuna at WrestleMania IX. The legendary commentator called many of Bret Hart's legendary matches, including Survivor Series 1995, SummerSlam 1997, and The Montreal Screwjob in 1997.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.