WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Discusses Who Killed WCW? Participation, DSOTR

"WWE NXT" commentator and former WCW star Booker T has vowed to never be a part of any "Dark Side of the Ring" shows going forward.

Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, discussed the recent "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries, where the Hall of Famer categorically stated that he won't be a part of any future shows involving those that produced the show. He believes that his words were taken out of context in the docuseries. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was unhappy with the narrative in the show regarding the controversial Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 2000.

Advertisement

"I don't represent anything [concerned] with the 'Dark Side of the Ring,'" Booker T began. "Only reason I did this one is because it had something to do with The Rock and Brian Gewirtz, who had something to do with it as well. So I trusted them to put my words in context; it was taken out of context. That's the only reason why I never did anything with 'Dark Side of the Ring.' And just going on record: I will never do anything with 'Dark Side of the Ring' ever again, going forward."

Booker T wasn't pleased with Eric Bichoff's comments regarding him on the "Who Killed WCW?" series, where the former WCW supremo had said that he was satisfied with the decision to have Hulk Hogan win the title at Bash at the Beach over Booker T.

Advertisement

The recent "Who Killed WCW" series was developed by the creators of the "Dark Side of the Ring," and was produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions and aired on Vice TV. Booker T isn't the only former WCW employee who has been disgruntled with the "Who Killed WCW" series as AEW commentator Tony Schiavone — who worked in WCW — is also not a fan of the "Dark Side of the Ring" creators, calling their shows a "hatchet job."