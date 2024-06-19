TNA's Joe Hendry Reacts To His WWE NXT Debut

Someone who was in the building for the June 18 "WWE NXT" must have said his name, because TNA star Joe Hendry did in fact appear, and the fans in attendance certainly believed in him. Hendry was one of two TNA stars to feature in the 25-man number one contender Battle Royal that opened the show, but he didn't last long, as he was unceremoniously eliminated early on by the other TNA star in the match, Frankie Kazarian. Given that he was only in the match for 36 seconds, Hendry reacted to his brief appearance on "WWE NXT" with a social media post that clearly indicates he's not finished with WWE, writing "Anywhere, Anytime, ANY SHOW @WWE @ThisIsTNA."

Hendry had initially said during his entrance that the 25-man battle royal would be '24 versus one sensation," but it seems Hendry wasn't happy with the idea of having to face 24 wrestlers at once, as he blasted WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels backstage after his elimination, asking if it was his idea to have "Joe Hendry versus NXT." The battle royal was eventually won by Je'Von Evans, who will now move on to Heatwave on July 7, set to challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship.

Until someone in WWE says his name again, Hendry will likely continue his feud with Kazarian in TNA following the events of both "NXT" and the TNA Against All Odds event, the latter of which saw Kazarian defeat Hendry in singles action. Hendry recently aligned himself with former AEW name and current TNA producer Ace Steel, who hopes to get a measure of revenge on Hendry's behalf on the June 20 "TNA Impact," as Steel and Kazarian will go one-on-one in a Chicago Street Fight.

