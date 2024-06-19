AEW Star Kota Ibushi Offers Injury Update

Kota Ibushi has not had the best of luck over the past few years when it comes to injuries. After almost a two-year layoff due to problems with his shoulder, Ibushi returned to action in 2023 for GCW where he re-injured his shoulder, before eventually signing with AEW after a series of sporadic appearances that included the 2023 Blood and Guts match, as well as the All In London event. However, during his match against Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Years event on January 2, Ibushi injured both of his ankles and had to undergo surgery, keeping him out of action for the foreseeable future.

During Ibushi's absence, his long-time friend Kenny Omega has been brutally attacked by the newest incarnation of The Elite, with Ibushi unable to help due to the fact that he is not medically cleared to compete, or even travel. There is hope that Ibushi could return to the ring soon, as the man himself responded to a fan's question on X (formerly Twitter) about potentially coming to Omega's aid in AEW with an update on how close he thinks he is to returning to the company.

Of course, if my current doctor in Japan tells me that I can compete, I will report to AEW and return immediately.

I'm now 85% alive.

He wrote, "Of course, if my current doctor in Japan tells me that I can compete, I will report to AEW and return immediately. I'm now 85% alive. Please wait a little more." It was originally reported that Ibushi would be out for at least six months and possibly up to one year to fully recover from his surgery. Ibushi had originally aimed to be back in three months, but that potential return date has passed. His last match for AEW was the "Like A Dragon: Gaiden" Street Fight on the November 15 "AEW Dynamite," where he picked up just his second win to date in AEW.

