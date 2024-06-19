Bully Ray Assesses AJ Styles Vs Cody Rhodes WWE Championship I Quit Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has provided his thoughts on the I Quit Match between AJ Styles and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle, which saw "The American Nightmare" once again retain his title over "The Phenomenal One." Rhodes was able to pickup the victory after handcuffing Styles to the ropes in the corner of the ring, then attempting to hit him with the steel steps, leaving the two-time WWE Champion to say "I Quit" after being unable to defend himself.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully applauded the finish of the match, and credited both men for creating a different ending to an I Quit Match then we've seen in the past. "Just the intent alone was enough for him to say I quit. I love that, the fear in AJ's eyes, Cody standing there with the steps ready to just bludgeon his face. That is an out of nowhere finish and the people popped huge for it. Think about if that was you, handcuffed to the ropes the turnbuckle, whatever and somebody is about to cave your face in with a set of steel ring steps, you're damn right you're going to quit."

Bully continued by explaining that he didn't think Rhodes' post-match antics were necessary, where he hit Styles with the steps after defeating him. "Didn't love Cody hitting AJ with the steps, I don't think Cody needed it, I love Cody putting the steps back down, I loved Cody standing on the steps, I love the people singing Cody's song, I wish that they would have never played Cody's song and just let the people sing it." Rhodes' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship has yet to be determined, but he did come face to face with Solo Sikoa after his match with Styles, and was attacked by The Bloodline until Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were able to make the save.

