WWE Chronicles Drew McIntyre's 'Heartbreaking Homecoming' In Clash At The Castle Vlog

Clash at the Castle 2024 was meant to be the night that Drew McIntyre made his entire country proud as he was meant to walk out of Glasgow with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, he was beaten by Damian Priest in the show's main event, albeit with a little help from CM Punk, who purposely stopped the count when he ran in to be a replacement referee.

The match might not have gone McIntyre's way, but the weekend as a whole was extremely memorable for the Scotsman, which WWE fans can now catch glimpses of as a Clash at the Castle vlog has been uploaded to the company's YouTube channel.

The video follows McIntyre in the days leading up to the event, including his face-off with Priest at the kick-off event, a special meet and greet he did with some lucky fans, and even got the chance to catch up with an old friend in the form of UFC fighter Paul Craig. McIntyre was also presented with a special bottle of Irn-Bru, which had been rebranded to read 'Irn-Drew' on the label, to which McIntyre joked that if he won his match, he would down the famous drink and need to ask for a new one.

McIntyre also opened up about how much the match would mean to him, especially given that his wife was unable to travel to Glasgow as she had to undergo emergency surgery. The Scotsman also revealed that a lot of his family and friends would be in attendance for the bout, who were all most likely furious at the sight of CM Punk ruining McIntyre's big moment. The vlog even caught up with Punk after the match who said that he can now add being a referee to the long list of things he is the best in the world at.