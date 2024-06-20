AEW Star MJF Has A Message For Recent & Upcoming Opponent

After defeating Rush to kickoff "AEW Dynamite" last night, MJF's opponent for Forbidden Door was revealed, and the former AEW World Champion had a message for him after the show. MJF took to social media Wednesday night, giving credit to Rush while calling out Hechicero, who he will go one-on-one with in his hometown of Long Island, New York. "@rushtoroblanco I hate your guts. But tonight, you earned my respect. Hechicero....see your ass in the most magical place in the world."

.@rushtoroblanco I hate your guts. But tonight, you earned my respect. Hechicero....see your ass in the most magical place in the world. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 20, 2024

This will be MJF's first pay per view match since Worlds End, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe and was then betrayed by his former best friend Adam Cole. MJF also came face to face with International Champion Will Ospreay last night, when both men rushed the ring to save Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic after being attacked by Herhicero and The Cage of Agony.

Hechicero has been a CMLL star for over 10 years now, but has competed in a couple matches on AEW television, including being a participant in the #1 Contendership Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet, as well as going one-on-one with Dalton Castle on an episode of "AEW Collision." Hechicero is also a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, and a former NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion.

