WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Explains Who Taught Him The Business Of Pro Wrestling

Much like The Ultimate Warrior before him, Goldberg reached the apex of wrestling not through pure ring skill, but on his look, intensity, and the fact that executives wanted him to. Goldberg himself has not been shy about his lack of training when "The Streak" storyline began, noting there was a steep learning curve, not just in the ring, but on the business end as well. On "Busted Open Radio," Goldberg mentioned some names who smartened him up as he rose through the ranks.

Advertisement

"I know who helped me on the way up, and I know who didn't," Goldberg said. "The Steiner Brothers helped me out exponentially. Rick Rude, [Curt] Hennig, everybody. The old school guys, man. Meng, [Barbarian]. Bobby Eaton. I was fortunate enough to have an unbelievable group around me. Guys that really did care. And there were others, but you need adversity to learn and to grow." Goldberg said he paid an early price for his naiveté, taking too much advice from people who maybe shouldn't have been giving it.

"I was too giving a person in the beginning of my wrestling career, because I believed everything that anybody told me that was in the business," Goldberg said. "Anything. Because I didn't think that people were as vindictive and it was that type of business. Because again, it's a frickin' team and it's fiction. I mean, come on, man. The more money I make as a top guy, the more money everybody makes. And I can't be that top guy if it wasn't for the guys that helped me climb up that ladder. So it's a simple equation, and unfortunately, emotions and egos and testosterone being thrown into it, you know what happens." Goldberg is a key figure in the ongoing "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries, which airs its final episode Tuesday, June 25 on VICE TV.

Advertisement