Goldberg Opens Up About 'I Don't F***ing Know' Moment In WCW Match With Scott Hall

Former WCW star Goldberg has detailed his recent comments about not knowing what to do in the ring in his early years in WCW.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open," Goldberg discussed a comment he made in the "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries where he honestly admitted that he didn't know what he was doing in a match with Scott Hall. The WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on that statement, explaining how he was looking towards experienced stars like Hall to guide him in the ring as he was inexperienced as a pro wrestler.

Advertisement

"Hey, man, you know me, dude, I don't give a flying sh*t about anybody's opinion about anything. The fact is, I've been a professional in a number of things, and if I don't know something, I have no problem giving it up and being honest. I'm a man's man, but a man has to admit his inadequacies, his faults, his inability to do certain things," said Goldberg. "And I was waiting for Scott Hall to lead me because I wouldn't intentionally, in front of millions of people, in my underwear, in a business that I don't know, scr*w up and do anything on purpose where it would it take away from the flow of me being able to get through that 15 minutes so that I can get to the next one."

Bully Ray, who was on the "Busted Open" show, empathized with Goldberg's then predicament, stating that he had been in similar situations inside a wrestling ring too.

Advertisement