Goldberg Opens Up About 'I Don't F***ing Know' Moment In WCW Match With Scott Hall
Former WCW star Goldberg has detailed his recent comments about not knowing what to do in the ring in his early years in WCW.
During a recent edition of "Busted Open," Goldberg discussed a comment he made in the "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries where he honestly admitted that he didn't know what he was doing in a match with Scott Hall. The WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on that statement, explaining how he was looking towards experienced stars like Hall to guide him in the ring as he was inexperienced as a pro wrestler.
"Hey, man, you know me, dude, I don't give a flying sh*t about anybody's opinion about anything. The fact is, I've been a professional in a number of things, and if I don't know something, I have no problem giving it up and being honest. I'm a man's man, but a man has to admit his inadequacies, his faults, his inability to do certain things," said Goldberg. "And I was waiting for Scott Hall to lead me because I wouldn't intentionally, in front of millions of people, in my underwear, in a business that I don't know, scr*w up and do anything on purpose where it would it take away from the flow of me being able to get through that 15 minutes so that I can get to the next one."
Bully Ray, who was on the "Busted Open" show, empathized with Goldberg's then predicament, stating that he had been in similar situations inside a wrestling ring too.
Goldberg on infamous Regal match
Aside from the match with Scott Hall, Goldberg also touched upon another infamous match he had in WCW, against William Regal, which is now remembered for all the wrong reasons.
"The whole part of wrestling that I was cast into was such elite characters and people in the business. I didn't know jack, and I was always reaching my hand out for someone to help me and pull me up," said the former wrestler. "The Regal deal, same thing. If I would have known that it was supposed to be a stiff back-and-forth like a Yuji Nagata kind of deal, I would've gone for it. But I was waiting for him to lead me."
He explained how he could've taken the lead if he were in football as he was far more experienced and adept on a football field, but didn't have the same experience inside the squared circle. Goldberg added that he didn't intentionally mess things up inside the ring.
"In a situation where I'm not the leader by any stretch, and if any business proves that you need two to dance, it's fricking wrestling. What the hell would I be doing to sc*ew my plan, and the plan?" questioned the veteran star.
Goldberg stated that he has been deceived many times in pro wrestling but has moved on despite remembering those who did him wrong. He said he didn't maliciously botch moves in the ring, admitting that he just didn't know what to do.