Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Names Her Favorite WWE Opponent

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has named a former WWE Women's Champion as her favorite opponent.

While answering fan questions on her "Power Alphas with Mandy & Sabby" show, Rose said that Asuka was her favorite star to wrestle in WWE. "I would say Asuka was always my favorite opponent. She is just so good, she's been wrestling for so long obviously," she said.

Advertisement

She praised the Japanese star before elaborating more on why she holds the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match winner in high regard.

"I feel like she always kind of brought the best out of me, someone who didn't have as much experience out there. As much as there was a little bit of a language barrier at times, sometimes I had like my greatest matches with her 'cause I just felt like she brought that energy and she just brought that feeling out there and she moves so fast so like keeping up with her was always fun so ya I would definitely say Asuka was one of my faves," said the former WWE star.

One of Rose's first matches in WWE prior to her televised debut was a tag team match against Asuka, and the two were later involved in a few championship matches in both the singles and tag team divisions. Rose and Asuka worked almost an entire month of house show matches in 2019 for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship.

Advertisement

Rose entered WWE through the 2015 Tough Enough competition, where she was the runner-up and earned a five-year contract with the company. She only won one title in WWE, the "NXT" Women's Championship, with the reign lasting 413 days.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Power Alphas with Mandy & Sabby" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.