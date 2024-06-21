Dave Meltzer Assesses Likelihood Of Streaming AEW Back Catalog In Next Rights Deal

It was recently announced that AEW will have their entire pay-per-view catalog available to view and purchase on TrillerTV. Not only will fans be able to purchase shows individually, but fans will be able to purchase the shows in bundles for a cheaper cost, while AEW+ subscribers have already been given access to select pay-per-views for no extra cost.

Advertisement

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer did a deep dive on what he thinks about the new deal with TrillerTV. He cited that given the recent negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery, it would make sense for people to assume that the pay-per-view library would be part of whatever deal AEW are aiming for. The exclusivity window for WBD expires at the end of June, and given that the library of major events is away from Max (WBD's streaming service), Meltzer doesn't see this as a positive sign regarding those talks.

On top of this, Meltzer believes that putting the entire PPV library on a different service is surprising, as other companies who AEW may negotiate with will want the entire library for their own services, not just TV. This deal is reportedly not a big money deal as their isn't significant money in selling old shows, but for negotiations, these shows would usually be key to landing a larger streaming deal. Meltzer noted that Tony Khan has been cutting costs over the past few months in order to secure the right price in the media rights negotiations, but a deal like this sends a mixed message, especially with WBD's exclusivity window expiring so soon. However, he made sure to note that it's best not to assume anything until a deal is confirmed and announced as anything can happen, even at the very last minute.

Advertisement