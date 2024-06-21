AEW's Jim Ross Reacts To WWE NXT Crossover With TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has commented on the "WWE NXT" and TNA crossover that has continued to grow over the last several weeks, with two big names appearing on the latest "NXT." On Tuesday, "NXT" hosted a #1 Contendership 25 Man Battle Royal to determine Trick Williams' next challenger for the NXT Championship, with TNA stars Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian participating in the match. Hendry was unfortunately eliminated first by Kazarian, but he did receive a massive ovation from the audience in attendance upon his arrival, with everyone singing his theme song "I Believe In Joe Hendry."

On "Grilling JR," Ross provided his thoughts on the growing popularity of Hendry, and reflected on calling some of his matches during the early stages of his career, while also explaining why the "NXT" and TNA crossover has been effective thus far. "I think getting more guys involved and getting more TV time for multiple people is good. I've called some of Joe Hendry's matches back in the day, he's a good talent and it's good that he's got a very solid job because he's got the potential to do really well ... 'NXT' people, talent-wise they got a good eye for talent and they're getting people that aren't bodydonnas ... they've done a good job of recruiting and signing some workers, some talents that know how to get it done in the ring and I think that's extremely important."

Ross continued by explaining that he's impressed by the diversity of the "NXT" roster, but also admitted that many of their stars are still "green" and sometimes try to work too fast.

