AEW CEO Tony Khan Explains Why Sting's Retirement Is His Company's Greatest Achievement

Tony Khan ranks Sting's retirement from wrestling as the greatest thing AEW has done. It's been almost four months since "The Icon" called time on his career at Revolution, retaining the World Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks to finish his career of almost four decades on an undefeated run of 29 matches. Speaking to Bleacher Report, AEW CEO Khan explained why he felt it was the greatest thing they've produced so far.

"The greatest thing we've ever done in AEW, in my opinion, is the retirement of Sting and the way we handled Sting's final years as a pro wrestler," he said. "He had one of the greatest careers ever in wrestling and when he arrived in AEW, he did not feel that his prior run had been what he was looking for." The prior run that Khan speaks of would be Sting's ill-fated WWE tenure from 2014 until his forced retirement in 2016. Sting wrestled just three times after making a surprise debut at Survivor Series, losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 31 before challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship later that year. He picked up a win over Rollins and Big Show alongside John Cena in the lead up to that bout, but sustained a severe spinal injury during the title challenge which led to his retirement.

"I don't think he had a great experience with WWE," Khan continued. "He was looking to do something very different. When I first talked to Sting, he was interested in having a comeback, but I don't think [he] ever imagined it would lead to a three-year run in wrestling that would become legendary."