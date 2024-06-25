Jim Ross Remembers Late AEW Star Brodie Lee, FKA Luke Harper In WWE
Brodie Lee's sudden passing in December 2020 tragically ended what looked to be one of the most promising reinventions a former WWE star has had in AEW. However, the legacy he left behind quickly became evident when scores of wrestlers poured their tributes in for him. While speaking on "Grilling JR," Jim Ross looked back at Lee's time in AEW and the man he was behind the scenes.
"What a great guy he was. He found his home in AEW, it's just unfortunate as heck that he got sick before he could enjoy the full ride. Hell of a talent!" Ross seems to agree with the general sentiment when it comes to Lee's brief run with AEW, where he finally got the mic time WWE wouldn't allow him to. That said, Ross claims he was a fan long before then.
"You know, Luke Harper, back in the day, was one of my favorites, and then when he came to AEW I was ecstatic 'cause I knew what we had in him." Ross explained that Lee was a talent that many had on their wish lists to work with, and further praised his expressions, size, and athleticism in the ring.
Lee left behind a wife and two sons – the eldest, Brodie Lee Jr., occasionally makes appearances with AEW. Ross also recalled how he was shown a picture of him and Brodie Jr. sometime ago, which made him realize the tragedy of Lee's passing. "I got a little teary eyed because this little boy is going to be raised without his father, and he's a massive wrestling fan."
Jim Ross feels that Brodie Lee was one of the best stars on the AEW roster
Jim Ross said that he still often attends fan conventions and always gets asked about his time working with Brodie Lee. According to Ross, he always have the same response when these questions are thrown to him.
"I loved it. I loved it. Big rugged guy. He's right down my alley. If I could design a heel, that'd be him."
Ross also noted how good the late star was at taking bumps in the ring, but that he was also a warm person backstage. "He was fun to talk to, he was always in a decent mood –- a great mood -– 'cause he loved what he was doing!"
AEW and Reebok are set to release a sneaker to pay homage to Lee early in July, which Ross also briefly weighed in on. "He's certainly missed and I'm glad they're doing things like this so they can keep his memory alive, but he was a hell of a hand for us in AEW. Just a hell of a hand and had some great matches. And you didn't see through his s**t; it was solid."
Erick Redbeard has often spoken about how happy his late friend was in AEW, and the promotion has continued to pay homage to him, even going so far as still having him listed as "Mr. Brodie Lee" on its official roster page.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.