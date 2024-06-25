Jim Ross Remembers Late AEW Star Brodie Lee, FKA Luke Harper In WWE

Brodie Lee's sudden passing in December 2020 tragically ended what looked to be one of the most promising reinventions a former WWE star has had in AEW. However, the legacy he left behind quickly became evident when scores of wrestlers poured their tributes in for him. While speaking on "Grilling JR," Jim Ross looked back at Lee's time in AEW and the man he was behind the scenes.

"What a great guy he was. He found his home in AEW, it's just unfortunate as heck that he got sick before he could enjoy the full ride. Hell of a talent!" Ross seems to agree with the general sentiment when it comes to Lee's brief run with AEW, where he finally got the mic time WWE wouldn't allow him to. That said, Ross claims he was a fan long before then.

"You know, Luke Harper, back in the day, was one of my favorites, and then when he came to AEW I was ecstatic 'cause I knew what we had in him." Ross explained that Lee was a talent that many had on their wish lists to work with, and further praised his expressions, size, and athleticism in the ring.

Lee left behind a wife and two sons – the eldest, Brodie Lee Jr., occasionally makes appearances with AEW. Ross also recalled how he was shown a picture of him and Brodie Jr. sometime ago, which made him realize the tragedy of Lee's passing. "I got a little teary eyed because this little boy is going to be raised without his father, and he's a massive wrestling fan."

