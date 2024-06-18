AEW And Reebok Collaborate On Sneaker Tribute To Brodie Lee

After a successful collaboration between the Young Bucks and Reebok over the Bucks' Reebok Pump Superkicks, talk quickly emerged that AEW and the footwear company could be soon working together again. As it turns out, that collaboration will be happening far sooner than one would expect, only instead of the EVPs, the next AEW themed shoe will be a tribute to one of the promotion's biggest legends.

Sole Retriever reports that AEW and Reebok are set to release Classics Leather Brodie Lee sneakers on July 1. As the name gives away, the sneaker is a tribute to late AEW star and former TNT Champion Brodie Lee. Photos of the sneaker show that it's mostly covered in black, with purple trim on the lower heel, purple and gold on the upper heel, and the Dark Order logo on the tongue. The sneaker will be available to purchase for $90 in-store at Champs Sports and online, starting on July 1

Lee joined AEW in March 2020 after a seven year run in WWE as Wyatt Family member Luke Harper, debuting as "The Exalted One” of the Dark Order. In only seven months, Lee had a dominant run within the promotion, feuding with Jon Moxley over the AEW World Championship, and defeating Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Title in one of the most one sided matches in AEW history. Since his death, AEW has continued to honor Lee, paying tribute to him with a special episode of "Dynamite" days later, releasing a Brodie Lee action figure, and including him in their first ever video game, "AEW Fight Forever."

