AEW's Young Bucks Are Giving Away A Pair Of Their Reebok Pump Superkicks

The Young Bucks may not be the most popular fellows in AEW these days, what with their attacks on AEW owner Tony Khan and fellow EVP Kenny Omega, as well as their continued appearance that their EVP power has gone to their head. But the current AEW World Tag Team Champions have shown a softer side when it comes to their Reebok Pump Superkicks sneakers, a trend that continued on Monday morning.

In a video posted on TikTok, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson revealed that, due to the ongoing success of their sneakers, they have decided to give away a free pair of shoes to a lucky fan, signed by the duo. Not only that, but the Bucks are also giving fans the opportunity to customize the shoes. The caption below the video provided further details, saying that fans could enter to win by following the Bucks or AEW on TikTok, and tag two friends in the comment section. The contest winner will be revealed this Friday.

First announced in the middle of May, the Bucks Reebok shoes have proven to be a big mover, reportedly selling nearly 2,600 pairs out of 3,000 available when they were made available last week. Those within Reebok have noted that this was the fastest selling shoe the footwear company has produced in some time, and discussions are already ongoing about further collaboration between the Bucks and Reebok for next year.

The Bucks' work with Reebok is the second time the AEW EVPs have ventured into the sneaker business. The brothers had previously collaborated with Diadora back in 2022 for a sneaker sold through Champ Sports, while they were suspended from AEW following their backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All Out.