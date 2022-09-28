AEW Touts Success Of Young Bucks' Sneaker Collaboration

The Young Bucks are once again killing the sneaker game.

AEW took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the Bucks' crossover with Italian sportswear company Diadora. The official Young Bucks x Diadora sneakers were only available through Champs Sports starting Wednesday and sold out well before the end of the day. The Bucks announced the merchandising partnership earlier this month.

The Bucks have made sneakerhead culture a part of their presentation over the course of the last year, even wrestling in Dior Jordan 1s, and bragging about spending more on shoes than the entire "NXT" roster. The sneaker obsession led to an online feud with WWE's AJ "Top Dolla" Francis. The feud even resulted in a diss track by the WWE Superstar.

While AEW is touting the Young Bucks merchandising success, The Bucks remain suspended from the company after a violent brawl with former AEW Champion CM Punk, as well as Ace Steel and Kenny Omega. Members of the AEW Talent Relations staff were also involved. The fight was reportedly witnessed by MJF as well as AEW's legal counsel. Minutes earlier, Punk eviscerated the AEW Executive Vice Presidents during the media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view.

The Bucks have been playfully acknowledging their status in their Twitter bios. The talent relations staff that were involved in the altercation, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler, and others have since returned to work, but the futures of Punk, Omega, and The Bucks remain unknown. The Bucks, Omega, and Punk have all been removed from the openings of "Dynamite" and "Rampage" as well as all AEW promotional materials.