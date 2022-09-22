The Young Bucks Hype Upcoming Merchandise Crossover

AEW stars The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) took to Twitter this afternoon to promote their new collaboration with the Italian sportswear and footwear company Diadora.

The Young Bucks-inspired sneakers will be available exclusively on the Champs Sports website starting September 28. There is limited stock and the price is around $100. The shoes are only available to online shoppers in the United States.

The Bucks have never hidden their love of sneakers. The former AEW tag team champions are known to even wrestle in Dior Jordan 1s.

In the past, The Bucks went as far as to use their expensive sneaker collection to make fun of the WWE "NXT" roster. Back in October 2021, their Twitter bio at the time was, "Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire 'NXT' roster did." The Twitter bio started a social media feud with WWE Superstar Top Dolla. During the feud, Top Dolla even released a diss track about the AEW stars.

As noted, the Bucks acknowledge their AEW suspension on Sunday after they changed their Twitter bio to "Suspended AF." The Bucks and Kenny Omega were suspended due to their involvement in the backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel after the All Out pay-per-view. The Bucks and Omega were stripped of the AEW World Trios Titles, while Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship. All of them had won their championships at All Out. The company is currently conducting a private third-party investigation into what actually happened backstage after All Out.