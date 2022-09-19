Young Bucks Break Their Silence On AEW Suspension

Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio to "Suspended, AF" Sunday night, confirming that they are indeed serving suspensions handed out by AEW for their involvement in the backstage fight after All Out earlier this month.

They changed their Twitter bio to "Not Sure, tbh" quickly thereafter, possibly addressing the timeline of their suspensions.

AEW has yet to make an official statement on the suspensions handed out to Nick & Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, CM Punk and several producers who were involved in the brawl at the NOW Arena. In fact, there was no mention of Punk and The Elite winning the AEW World Title and AEW World Trios Titles at All Out, respectively, when AEW President Tony Khan announced the decision to strip the wrestlers of their respective championships. Furthermore, the suspended wrestlers have been removed from intro packages airing before "Dynamite" and "Rampage" and the announcers have stopped making any references to them during the shows.

Since the infamous incident at All Out, the Bucks and the "Being the Elite" crew have also stopped producing episodes of the popular YouTube show, revealing via Twitter that the show is "on hiatus until further notice."

While there is no word yet on AEW's plans for the suspended wrestlers, Omega did represent the company as part of a video game panel for Capcom at the Tokyo Game Show over the weekend. In his first public appearance since All Out, Omega was spotted with bite marks on his left forearm allegedly inflicted by Ace Steel during the backstage melee. As reported earlier by Fightful Select, Steel allegedly bit Omega once The Best Bout Machine tried to get Steel off of the Bucks during the fight.

Although Steel remains suspended, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, and Christopher Daniels – the other producers involved in the altercation – have all reportedly resumed normal duties in AEW.