The Late Brodie Lee Sees Action In AEW Fight Forever Game Footage

With so much going on for AEW in the month of June, between the debut of "AEW Collision," and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, it's easy to forget that the long-awaited video game, "AEW Fight Forever," is also dropping at the end of the month. More information has begun to drop as the game has drawn closer, and the latest revelation today was confirmation that the late Brodie Lee will be part of the game's roster.

AEW Games made the inclusion of Lee official this morning by posting a video of gameplay featuring the Dark Order leader on Twitter. Matched up against Dustin Rhodes, who challenged Lee for the TNT Championship in September 2021, Lee was shown to be as dominant as he was in real life, driving Rhodes through a barricade, and performing a powerbomb and his trademark discus lariat.

How much destruction will you gift to your opponents as "The Exalted One", the leader of the Dark Order, the immortal MR. BRODIE LEE?#AEWFightForever is coming on June 29th! Pre-order at https://t.co/3Mt4mLMd5t#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/OPMVgJQosJ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 7, 2023

Lee's inclusion comes as no surprise, as it had been reported he'd be part of the game's roster back in September. Though his stint in AEW was cut short due to his death, Lee is considered an integral performer in AEW history, defeating Cody Rhodes in emphatic fashion to become the second TNT Champion in August 2020, while also being credited as reinvigorating Dark Order upon joining them as "The Exalted One" in March 2020.

In addition to Lee, AEW also released gameplay videos for Sting and Abadon, confirming their presence in the game. The gameplay was another sign of Abadon's imminent return to AEW programming after they teamed with Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale prior to an episode of "Dynamite" back in May. "The Living Dead Girl" had been absent since November, after suffering a broken collarbone.

IT'S STIIIIIIIIIING!!!! Step into the ring as the legendary STING in AEW: Fight Forever! #AEWFightForever is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 29! Pre-order & Wishlist at https://t.co/Nv3IuMUZtf#AEWgames pic.twitter.com/7VgR6pHA5P — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 7, 2023