Tony Khan Expects Forbidden Door To Be The Best Event AEW & NJPW Have Ever Been Part Of

Busy times are ahead for AEW. The new show "Collision" premieres on Saturday, June 17, and just a week later AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door occurs in Toronto, Canada on June 25. And while there have only been two matches announced for Forbidden Door thus far, Tony Khan has high expectations for this year's cross-promotional affair.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Khan predicted that Forbidden Door would not only upstage last year's event but would be the high point for both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling — ever.

"Last year's Forbidden Door was a challenging time with a number of injuries and travel obstacles, and we were able to come together to put together the best event of the year in wrestling," says Khan. "This year's Forbidden Door will be the best event either company has ever participated in."

It may be a tad early to make such a declaration, even if the two bouts – Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay in a Wrestle Kingdom rematch for the IWGP United States Championship and the first-ever encounter between Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson — give Khan plenty of reasons to be confident. Khan has also promised that the Owen Hart Cup tournament would officially kick off at the Forbidden Door sequel, although no participants have been revealed yet. Last year's winners were Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.