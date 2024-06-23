AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Father Shahid Becoming A Meme After Dynamite Appearance

One of AEW's most compelling storylines of 2024 featured President Tony Khan taking a vicious beating from The Elite, after attempting to reunite with Jack Perry in the main event segment of an episode of "AEW Dynamite." The segment saw Khan take a punch to the stomach from Perry before taking a TK Driver from The Young Bucks. The show went off the air with the AEW locker room rushing out to the ring to help Khan, and his father, Shahid Khan, the co-owner of AEW and owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed the stars out, looking stunned and concerned for his son suffering in the ring.

The younger Khan recently spoke with Bleacher Report about his father's appearance on "Dynamite," and how it became a meme across the internet. He said his dad thought highly of it, too. "He thought it was fantastic. People were sending it to him. He knew it was going to get attention," Khan said. "He knows AEW is a big deal, and he follows the show and the product. He's not a hardcore wrestling fan, but he watches AEW."

Tony Khan said his father was angry and concerned after seeing his son take the move from the Bucks. In the storyline, Khan has been running AEW alongside Christopher Daniels, and he's even appeared on television a couple of times since that fateful night on "Dynamite," most notably when he was attacked by Perry at AEW Double or Nothing during the Anarchy in the Arena match. However, the Bucks continue to try and undermine his authority.

