AEW Head Tony Khan Discusses Having Father Shahid Khan On Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan is continuing to speak out after taking a "Tony Khan Driver" (a move formerly known as the "Meltzer Driver") from The Young Bucks, following a betrayal by the newly-returned Jack Perry. Khan had re-instated Perry to the company on last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," which was broadcast from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, when Perry attacked him, and the Bucks took the company head out. The piledriver injured Khan, in storyline, and he committed to the angle by wearing a neck brace throughout the NFL Draft. Khan's father, Shahid Khan, is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tony is the Chief Football Strategy Officer of the team.

As "Dynamite" went off the air from Jacksonville, many officials and AEW stars were seen rushing down to the ring to help Khan, his father among them. Khan recently spoke to TV Insider about not only the attack, but what it was like to have his father on "Dynamite." The younger Khan said it was nice of his dad to be on the show, and it meant a lot for him to "come out and check on" him.

"He is an incredible father and a loving parent and a great man," he told the outlet. "I've learned so much from him. I know he cares a lot. Nobody wants to see their son out cold and recovering from a deadly piledriver move. You saw he was concerned. You saw it on his face. He was angry and concerned. Mostly very angry." Khan's storyline injury is keeping him from traveling for "Dynamite," and he announced he will run AEW from Jacksonville. Tony Schiavone announced on "AEW Collision" that Khan could be out for awhile, as he "suffered multiple head and neck injuries." While Khan won't be in the building on Wednesday, it was announced Kenny Omega will make his return to TV, after being sidelined with diverticulitis, and "fired from The Elite," by the Young Bucks.

