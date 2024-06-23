WWE Star Comments On Jacob Fatu's Debut: 'SmackDown Is In Deep S***'

Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu made his explosive WWE debut by aiding The Bloodline in an attack against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Following Fatu's formal arrival, "WWE Raw" star Karrion Kross has now issued a cautionary message to the "SmackDown" locker room.

"I've been fighting Jacob Fatu for over 10 years all over the continent from east to west... Trust me when I say this: #Smackdown is in DEEP s***," Kross wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Good luck."

Fatu's introduction to WWE comes in the midst of an ongoing story involving Rhodes, Orton, Owens, and The Bloodline, which has notably expanded its numbers in recent months. With Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson preoccupied with work outside of WWE, Solo Sikoa has stepped up as the acting "Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline, with his first order of business being the removal of Jimmy Uso. After Uso's departure from the stable, Sikoa has since brought on the likes of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and most recently, Jacon Fatu.

Prior to signing with WWE, Fatu was a regular fixture for Major League Wrestling, where he captured both the MLW National Openweight and World Heavyweight Championships. Fatu also had an in-ring crossover with Kross there, as the two competed in a 40-man Battle Riot match in 2022. Fatu ultimately emerged victorious, earning himself a future shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Other notable Kross-Fatu encounters include a June 2022 singles match at Circle 6's Hope For The Hopeless event, and a battle for the vacant FSW Mecca Championship in February 2022.