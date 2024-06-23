WWE HOFer The Undertaker Reacts To Blink-182 Walking Out To His Theme Music

The Undertaker's theme music has a strong case for being some of the most iconic melodies in wrestling history, one of the few to imprint beyond wrestling and onto pop culture in general. Teen Choice Award winners Blink-182 have begun entering to The Undertaker's music on their current tour.

Advertisement

"Say it ain't so..." Undertaker wrote on social media over a video of the band entering to his music, possibly an erroneous reference to The Weezer song of the same name. "Great choice in entrance songs @blink182, have a great tour." Blink-182's tour began on Thursday in Orlando, FL, and is set to run through November 9. Travis Barker, drummer for the band, sent Undertaker a "rock on" emoji in response to the kudos.

Say it ain't so... Great choice in entrance songs @blink182, have a great tour. pic.twitter.com/QZ2ofF5Tr1 — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 22, 2024

Death has been a theme in Blink-182's current album and tour, as a cancer diagnosis to bassist Mark Hoppus led to a reunion with guitarist Tom DeLonge, who had been absent from the band for many years, replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba in the meanwhile. Barker also suffered a near-death experience after surviving a plane crash in 2008. Both brushes with mortality is mentioned in the title track to the band's new album "One More Time."

Advertisement

Undertaker is believed to have signed a new Legends Contract with WWE, keeping the WWE Hall of Famer in WWE for the time being. He last appeared during the main event of night 2 of WrestleMania 40, where he helped Cody Rhodes fight off The Bloodline and defeat Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns.