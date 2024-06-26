Lance Archer Discusses The Possibility Of TNA Return, Current Position In AEW

As TNA Wrestling continues to spark headlines and buzz, partly due to its partnership with WWE, speculation on possible debuts and returns continues to do so as well. On a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer was asked about his potential return to the promotion after being elsewhere for 15 years. In response, Archer made it clear that intends to keep his current allegiances intact, for the imminent future at least.

Advertisement

"I think everybody kind of keeps up with everything that's going on in the business," Archer said. "I have friends that are there, old tag partners. Brian Myers and I had a little bit of a history way back in the day with WWE when we were the unofficial Gatecrashers. Then I've got good friends that I've known since my first run in TNA like Frankie Kazarian. He and I were there way back in the early 2000s for all those years ... As far as me and TNA, who knows what happens in the future, but right now, I'm running strong with AEW and have no plans to leave."

Since arriving to AEW in 2020, Archer has primarily associated himself with Jake "The Snake" Roberts. In recent months, though, Archer has performed as a solo act, without Roberts, on Ring of Honor and AEW programming. Archer, of course, hopes to change this trend, and reunite with the wrestling legend that he believes to be a great asset to his "Murderhawk Monster" persona, especially in the promo department.

Advertisement

"We haven't done a lot lately together. I'm hoping that'll change more in the future, but he's been amazing because he's a wealth of knowledge ... I'm not given a lot of chances to speak, but when I do get those chances, Jake has helped me out tremendously in giving that voice again," Archer said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.