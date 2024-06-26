TNA's Joe Hendry Says This Former WWE Star Laid The Blueprint For His 'Mad Behavior'

Joe Hendry has taken pro wrestling social media by storm with his WWE debut on "WWE NXT," which became the promotion's most-liked video online since WrestleMania 40. A man of several monikers like "The Local/Global Hero," "The Prestigious One," and "The King of the Entrances," Hendry is a creative personality who produces his entrance themes and videos that feature parodies of commercial and wrestling theme songs.

Hendry's strong innovation in the online sphere is reminiscent of Matt Cardona's rise in popularity during his WWE days as Zack Ryder when he created his "Z! True Long Island Story" web series. Hendry revealed on "Busted Open" that Cardona was his influence.

"Matt is the original. Matt is someone I look up to in a lot of ways and so he definitely laid out the blueprint for a lot of this mad behavior that I'm doing," Hendry said. "I think that what I've been doing for a long time is coming up with the best, most ... I'm trying to come up with the most creative ideas possible. So, for example, if I've got an opponent, [I'm thinking] what's the funniest song I can make? What's the funniest promo I can do? And all that."

Joe has been creating his own entrance themes and videos for almost a decade, but has revealed one thing he has tweaked lately "I've been basically taking ideas that I've had and deploying them when the time is right. For example, the entrance as well, I released the entrance because it was going mega-viral on TikTok, and I knew it was the right time. So, it's the element of timing."

