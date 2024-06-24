Matt Hardy Weighs In On WWE's Wyatt Sicks Debut
The Wyatt Sicks made their chilling debut during last week's "WWE Raw," where they laid out scores of people backstage and presented themselves to the world. Like many others, Matt Hardy — a former tag team partner of Bray Wyatt — caught the debut and reacted to the segment on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.
According to Hardy the segment was excellent and proved how important first impressions are in WWE. "You need to make it as impactful and as powerful as possible, and I thought they did an amazing job doing that."
Hardy explained that the Wyatt Sicks' debut left a lot to the mind because of the amount of suspense that came with the backstage attack. "The fact that they did that — it felt horrific, it felt creepy, it felt eerie, and it had a great build-up where they eventually all assembled on the stage," he said. "Then you had Uncle Howdy, you know, hitting the [blows] 'We're here.' You know? And closing things out in honor of Bray."
The veteran also described the segment as intricate and meticulous before praising WWE's production team. "I'm sure they had this thing planned out really, really well and in deep detail, and I just thought it was awesome. It came off so incredible on live TV; it worked so great, and I thought it was a great, impactful segment to really kickstart this group."
Matt Hardy agrees that the Wyatt Sicks should be used sparingly
While the debut of the Wyatt Sicks has been largely positively received online, some concern has been levied against their supernatural nature and what it might mean for the rest of the WWE roster. Matt Hardy opined that the faction shouldn't necessarily be on every show and instead be utilized as a unique oddity.
"Whenever they're utilized, it's well thought out and they're used in the right positioning." The veteran then explained that he doesn't want them to become outrageous with the supernatural gimmick. "But I'm okay if they utilize something that seems they're magical in some ways. I personally don't mind that."
He again emphasized how important it is for the faction to be used wisely but that WWE needs to keep the rest of their roster in mind. "You also need to stay true to the athletes of WWE — the WWE Superstars that are doing their thing. They have to be able to compete with them on the same level, because they can't be like — they have to be able to exist in the same plane of the WWE universe."
In the past, Hardy has stated that he was willing to work with the Wyatt Sicks before they were even revealed, and confirmed that he had talks with WWE at some point. "Maybe down the road there might be something, especially because of my history with Bray."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.