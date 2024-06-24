Matt Hardy Weighs In On WWE's Wyatt Sicks Debut

The Wyatt Sicks made their chilling debut during last week's "WWE Raw," where they laid out scores of people backstage and presented themselves to the world. Like many others, Matt Hardy — a former tag team partner of Bray Wyatt — caught the debut and reacted to the segment on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

According to Hardy the segment was excellent and proved how important first impressions are in WWE. "You need to make it as impactful and as powerful as possible, and I thought they did an amazing job doing that."

Hardy explained that the Wyatt Sicks' debut left a lot to the mind because of the amount of suspense that came with the backstage attack. "The fact that they did that — it felt horrific, it felt creepy, it felt eerie, and it had a great build-up where they eventually all assembled on the stage," he said. "Then you had Uncle Howdy, you know, hitting the [blows] 'We're here.' You know? And closing things out in honor of Bray."

The veteran also described the segment as intricate and meticulous before praising WWE's production team. "I'm sure they had this thing planned out really, really well and in deep detail, and I just thought it was awesome. It came off so incredible on live TV; it worked so great, and I thought it was a great, impactful segment to really kickstart this group."

