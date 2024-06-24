AEW Star Adam Copeland Addresses Injury Suffered At Double Or Nothing

Former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland has had his career put on hold as he recovers from a serious leg injury he sustained at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Copeland jumped off the top of a barbed wire steel cage during his match with Malakai Black, but proceeded to fracture his leg upon landing, resulting in him being forced to vacate his TNT Championship he had held since March. During an appearance on the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Copeland gave an update on how he is doing, as well as how long he thinks he will be out of action.

"What I know is that it's non-weight baring for eight to 10 weeks, which is by far the most frustrating part," Copeland said. "This is the same leg that I tore my Achilles on, so I kind of know what it is and it's just a whole lot of doing nothing at first except healing; that's you job."

Copeland explained that once he is able to start walking again, he will be able to estimate how long he will be out of action more accurately. He also revealed that the area of his leg that broke also factors into the recovery process due to things like tissue, blood flow, and his age.

"I have to be a realest and understand that my body is going to place some limitations on myself that just weren't there before, hence why I got hurt. I truly think when I was 30 I could have pulled it off."

The "Rated-R Superstar" revealed before Double or Nothing how much longer he thinks he will be able to wrestle, stating that when he reaches the end of his AEW contract, he will make a decision on whether he will officially retire.

