Jim Ross Assesses Jeff Hardy's Run & Usage In AEW

Jeff Hardy is no longer with AEW, and it's safe to say that his run there didn't live up to its full potential. While speaking on the "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross discussed possible reasons why Hardy's tenure with Tony Khan's promotion was so underwhelming.

Advertisement

"It might have come down to reliability. You know, he had so many — I don't want to say false starts. But he had several chances to get his ball rolling and get back in the game. It might be that. Because some of these experiences that preceded him were not real complimentary."

Ross noted that he tried to convince Hardy to enter rehab in the past, stating that he was always upfront and honest with talent. The former WWE star's personal issues have been well documented, and Ross believes that's partly why AEW management didn't push him further. Hardy was also arrested on a DUI charge while working for AEW, which led to him being suspended and taken off television for several months.

Despite this, Ross believes that Hardy should have been used more prominently in AEW, but it seems management didn't share this sentiment. Matt Hardy noted that Jeff felt unwanted in AEW and wasn't offered a new contract. The older Hardy sibling believes that both of them were undervalued in the promotion, especially after he left and removed the options of them being paired up as a tag team. However, the Hardy's have both found success since leaving AEW, as they're currently riding high in TNA Wrestling.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.