Mark Henry Details What He Wants To See As Soon As CM Punk Is Cleared By WWE

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continues to grow in intensity, with Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" featuring a brutal assault on Punk by McIntyre. The attack came less than a week after Punk cost McIntyre his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, and days after McIntyre "quit" during "WWE Raw." Speaking on "Busted Open Radio" ahead of Friday's "SmackDown," former WWE star Mark Henry laid out what else he wants to see from the storyline.

"CM Punk — if he says he's cleared, his ass better be doing that live from remote somewhere, because if I'm Drew, I'm waiting at the curtain," Henry said. "Punk better be careful. He better be careful, because when you saw Drew that day and he said, 'I quit,' that's when you don't have [anything] to lose. The last thing you want is a big ass man to be so mad that they feel like they don't have anything to lose."

While Punk didn't officially declare that he was medically cleared, that did not stop McIntyre from getting his revenge on Friday. As this storyline continues, and beyond it, Henry wants to see Punk at the forefront of WWE — as long as he remains healthy.

"You give him everything," Henry continued. "You put him in the match against the best guys. They're headlining on every card, right beneath the main event, right beneath the title, if somebody's got the world title. Hell, I wanted Punk to take the title off Damien Priest, but that's not gonna happen because Drew is not going to allow it to happen."

Following McIntyre's assault on Punk, it seems likely the WWE star will remain out of action for a little while longer. However, the company is clearly intent on keeping the storyline hot, with the potential to lead to a marquee match at WWE SummerSlam in August.

