AEW's Adam Copeland Discusses Biggest Regret In Relation To Current Injury

Adam Copeland suffered a broken tibia during a barbed wire steel cage match against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Despite retaining his TNT Title, "The Rated R Superstar" was forced to relinquish his championship due to the injury and will miss AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, which the WWE Hall of Famer was not too pleased about.

"The regret that I have in this injury happening when it has, was Wembley Stadium," he said during an interview with the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "I was really, really pumped for Wembley because throughout everything and all the different venues I've been — and even all the dumps that I've wrestled or the barns that I've wrestled or just whatever right — Wembley, man, like I just think of Freddy Mercury I think of Queen. That's where I go and it's like, 'Oh Wembley I can't wait.' Well, looks like I'm gonna have to wait longer."

Copeland also mentioned that he'd also love to wrestle at Arena Mexico where he's attended shows in the past wearing a lucha mask so that nobody would recognize him. In the meantime, however, the former WWE Superstar is focused on his recovery. Copeland has provided on an update on the injury he suffered at Double or Nothing, revealing that it's too early to predict how long he'll be on the shelf for.

