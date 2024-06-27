AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On How The Pro Wrestling Industry Has Changed

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has been a part of the wrestling business since he was born, so it's safe to say that he has seen the business evolve and change many times. Jarrett has lived through some of wrestling's hottest periods, and many fans believe that the business is currently going through another boom period thanks to WWE's level of success since the departure of Vince McMahon in 2022.

Speaking on the "My World" podcast, Jarrett was asked about all of WWE's recent collaborations with companies like Pro Wrestling NOAH, Marigold, and the company Jarrett himself founded, TNA Wrestling, and how these new relationships are prime examples of how the business has changed for the better.

"You look at WWE, and now they're working specifically with a Japanese company, another American company, you just kind of look at the world of professional wrestling, and you've got on the one hand, a presidential candidate being interviewed by the U.S. Champion," Jarrett said, stating that Donald Trump appearing on Logan Paul's podcast was a topic of conversation at his local gym amongst people who aren't wrestling fans.

"AJ Styles going back to a place that he literally started at, that was unheard of a generation ago. Completely unheard of," Jarrett said. "The business has radically changed, I mean the Netflix deal coming...I mean it's just changed in a positive way is what I'm saying. I love all the feel good moments."

Jarrett will be looking to have his own feel good moment in the coming weeks as he has been announced as a participant in the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where the winner will face the AEW World Champion at AEW All In on August 25.

